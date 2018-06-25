Agenda Tuesday
Jackson Township trustees, 10:30 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Lawrence County commissioners, noon, public meeting, Apple Castle, 277 state Route 18, New Wilmington, Pa.
Lincoln Knolls Community Watch, 5:30 p.m., East Branch Library, 430 Early Road, Youngstown.
Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corp., 11:30 a.m., conference room, Mahoning County Land Bank, 20 W. Federal St., Suite 202, Youngstown.
Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., board meeting, conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.
Mathews school board, 4 p.m., special meeting, board office, 4096 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Cortland.
Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., township fire station, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.
Newton Falls Joint Fire District, 6 p.m., board of trustees, government center, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.
Southington school board, 6 p.m., school library, 2482 state Route 534.
Struthers school board, 5 p.m., board office, 99 Euclid Ave.
Trumbull County Board of Elections, 9 a.m., special meeting, 2947 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.
Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.
Youngstown school board, 4:30 p.m., commons area, Choffin Career Center, 200 E. Wood St.
