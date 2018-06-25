About 50 people attend protest of immigration policy at private prison

YOUNGSTOWN — A group of about 50 has gathered outside the private prison on Hubbard Road tonight where some people in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are detained.

The group associated with the Unitarian Universalist Church is having a peaceful protest and candlelight vigil along the road across from the prison.

“We’re here to protest the injustice and the insanity of the current administration,” said church member Jim Converse. “In other words, we don’t like kids locked up. We don’t like people deported.”

Some men detained during a recent ICE raid at a Salem meat plant are being held at the East Side facility.

Detention of people crossing the U.S. border illegally has been in the national news, as well, as the Trump administration implemented a now-rescinded zero-tolerance policy that led to adults being arrested and their children separated from them, a policy many have protested as inhumane.

