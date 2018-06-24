METRO DIGEST || Workplace marijuana policies

Workplace marijuana

BOARDMAN

On Demand Drug Testing & Work Solutions will host a seminar to help employers develop medical-marijuana policies from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Holiday Inn on South Avenue.

The conference will include information on the law, legal considerations for employers and drug-testing policies.

A panel discussion and question-and-answer session will include addiction specialists, attorneys, consultants and state officials.

The event is open to the public, and the $20 registration fee includes a complimentary brunch. For information, contact Megan Wine at mwine@ondemanddrugtesting.com.

Recycling container will be removed

LEAVITTSBURG

The recycling drop-off containers in the parking lot of the Warren Township athletic complex, 4651 W. Market St., will be removed Tuesday, the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District says.

The action is being taken at the request of Warren Township trustees, who asked that it be closed because of open dumping taking place at the site. Officials recommend using one of the other drop-off sites, which are listed at www.startrecycling.com.

Rt. 11 lane restrictions

Beginning Monday, state Route 11 in Vienna, Fowler, Johnson, Gustavus and Greene townships between state Route 82 and the Ashtabula County line will have various lane restrictions for bridge painting, said the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The $2.3 million bridge painting project is scheduled to be complete by November.

Free meals available for local children

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The New Castle Community YMCA, 20 W. Washington St., is offering free meals to local children through Aug. 17.

The downtown branch serves as a Summer Meal Program Site to provide free lunch to children and teens age 18 and younger. Meals are provided Monday through Friday with lunch available from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and snack available from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

This is the second year the Y is working in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the New Castle Area School District to offer the program. Last year, more than 1,500 meals were served and that number is expected to grow.

There is no need to pre-register and membership to the Y is not required. To learn more, contact 724-658-4766 or visit www.ncymca.org.

Sharon shooting death

SHARON, PA.

Sharon police are investigating the shooting death of a Farrell, Pa., man found dead inside a car parked in the 100 block of South Myers Avenue at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Dead is Trivoune Craig, 30, who was shot in the face, according to the Mercer County, Pa., coroner, who ruled the death a homicide, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.