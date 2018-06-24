Three Sheep Gallery will host local authors

BOARDMAN

Three Sheep Gallery and Workshop, 6010 Market St., will host authors Cathy Seckman and Susan Dexter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for a reading and book-signing event.

Cathy Hester-Seckman of Calcutta has written many newspaper and magazine articles as well as more than 150 indexes, including “Ohio Day Trips.” She wrote “Weirdo World,” a time travel novel and “East Liverpool,” which is the history of her hometown. She also has co-written two novels and an anthology.

Susan Dexter of New Castle, Pa., is the author of the “Winter King’s War” series; “The Warhorse of Esdragon” series and more. Dexter’s novel, “The Wind-Witch,” second book of “The Warhorse of Esdragon,” series, has been re-released and she will share excerpts from the book.

Author to participate in Celebrate Poland

POLAND

Friends of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County are sponsoring a book-signing event at the Poland Branch Library, 311 S. Main St., as part of the Celebrate Poland Author Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Author June Summers, a Youngstown native who started writing at age 76, penned “Let Freedom Ring” and two years later wrote “Before We Fade Away” and “A Conflict of Time,” both suspense novels.

Local author writes 16th novel

EAST PALESTINE

Judy Lennington of East Palestine has written her 16th novel, “Unlikely Alliances,” and has been published. It is a fiction novel that takes place during the Revolutionary War.

Lennington began her writing career by writing a story for her husband. It was his prompting that led her to write her first story that was published in 2011. “Unlikely Alliances” is available in hardcover, softcover and ebook form. It is available at www.amazon.com and www.barnesandnoble.com.

Staff reports