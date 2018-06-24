Struthers School Foundation hosts July 4th run

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Struthers School Foundation for Educational Excellence is hosting the third annual Struthers School Foundation “Run the Route” Fourth of July Parade 5K and Kristy Taaffe Kids runs at 11 a.m. July 4.

Both events will start at Fifth Street and Rita Drive. The 5K run starts 40 minutes before the annual 4th of July parade, where participants will run the same route as the parade.

The Kristy Taaffe Kids half-mile run kicks off the festivities. Both events are free for any student who is currently enrolled in the Struthers City Schools and registers for the race at the Struthers school board office by Monday.

The foundation also announced its partnership with the Youngstown Clothing Co., which will produce the 5K race shirts.

Matt McClure, company owner, is a 2000 Struthers High graduate. Youngstown Clothing makes vintage inspired apparel with designs that focus on the pride and history of the Mahoning Valley.

The foundation said its partnership with Youngstown Clothing is symbolic of its ultimate purpose: to provide educational support to the Struthers City School System to help Struthers students become as successful as possible.

To register, sign up online until July 3 at runsignup.com/Race/OH/Struthers/StruthersSchoolFoundation4thofJulyParade5K.

Race day registration is also welcome. To guarantee a 5K shirt, runners should sign up by Monday.

For questions, email race director Michael Cox at cox.michael1975@yahoo.com.