The list of high-school graduates who have received college or university scholarships based on information provided by school officials. Included are single scholarships of $5,000 or more accepted by the student. Dollar amounts represent the total value of the scholarships for four or more years, if applicable. More local scholarship recipients will be published in the future.

BOARDMAN

Annabelle Adkins: Ohio State University, Ohio War Orphans Scholarship, $47,500.

Carly Amendola: Youngstown State University, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Elizabeth Ankrom: College of St. Joseph, Provider Scholarship, $36,000.

John Anzevino: Miami University of Ohio, Music Achievement, $40,000

Mitchell Brunko: University of Toledo, Toledo Excellence Scholarship, $24,000, Choose Ohio First for Engineering Entrepreneurship Scholarship, $28,000.

Mia Bruno: Cleveland State University, Opportunity Scholarship, $20,000.

Sean Buck: Ohio University. Army National ROTC Scholarship, $54,288, Ohio University Room and Board Scholarship, $57,888.

Justin Chapman: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Ashley Clark: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Keyshawn Colmon: John Carroll University, University Scholarship, $52,000.

Makayla D’Eramo: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Paige Dill: Geneva College, Northwood Award, $40,000.

Ashlynn Downie: Michigan State University, University Scholars Award, $32,000, Presidential Study Abroad Scholarship. $5,000.

Tra’Von Eley: Johnson and Wales University, Campus Award, $48,000.

JaJuan Forte: Walsh University, LeMannais Scholarship, $40,000, Men’s Football Scholarship, $66,400.

Alaina Fullerman: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Emily Garrett: Baldwin Wallace University, Trustees’ Scholarship, $56,000.

Judy Garzanich: OSU, Eminence Fellowship Scholarship, $105,392.

Ella Hare: Columbus College of Art and Design, Discovery District Scholarship, $60,000.

Sarah Henderson: Columbus College of Art and Design, Discovery District Scholarship, $60,000.

Camille Holzschuh: Westminster College, Trustee Award, $15,000, Westminster Scholarship, $24,000.

Gloria Hynes: YSU, Deans’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Megan Janak: Furman University, Bell Tower Scholarship, $60,000.

Kyle Kimerer: Canisius College, Ignatian Scholarship, $56,000, Division I Swimming Athletic Scholarship, $20,000.

Bryan Kordupel: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Cade Kreps: University of Akron, Guarantee Scholarship, $22,000.

Jimmy Lagese: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000, Choose Ohio First Scholarship, $20,280.

Regan Lambert: Duquesne University, Academic Scholarship, $56,000.

Nick Lascola: Cleveland State University, Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship, $7,000, Donald J. Pipino Memorial Scholarship, $5,000.

Ethan Loosemore: YSU, Army Reserve Scholarship, $9,000.

Hailey Marcus: Gannon University, Academic Excellence Award, $76,000.

Alexandra Morar: Waynesburg University, A.B. Miller Scholarship, $60,000, Stover Scholars Award, $20,000.

Pranav Padmanabhan: OSU, Eminence Fellowship, $108,000, Stamps Scholarship, $108,000.

Katie Ryan: Duquesne University, Academic Scholarship, $80,000.

Madison Soles: OSU, Land Grand Opportunity Scholarship, $79,068.

Dominic Stilliana: College of Wooster, Deans’ Scholarship, $108,000.

Marissa Sudac: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Rita Sulebi: University of Toledo, Regents Scholarship, $20,000.

Brian Terlesky: YSU, Athletic Golf Scholarship, $60,000.

Robert Toth: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $92,000.

Jenna Vivo: YSU, Athletic Scholarship, $33,788.

Devin Whitaker: Adrian College, Trustee with Distinction Scholarship, $80,000, Academic Scholarship, $24,000.

Adam Zocolo: University of Toledo, Regents Scholarship, $20,000.

HOWLAND

Tiana Anthony: Case Western Reserve University, Ohio War Orphan Scholarship, $24,000, University, $96,000.

Moira Armstrong: Kent State University, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Kaitlyn Bebb: University of Akron, Guarantee Scholarship, $29,000.

Taylor Cook: Hiram College, Deans Scholarship, $64,000.

Alexys Eucker: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $96,000.

Maria Hatzis: University of Akron, Guarantee Scholarship, $22,000.

Rachel Helmick: OSU, Land Grant Opportunity Scholarship, $120,000.

Nathan Hudson: Rutgers University-New Brunswick, James Dickson Carr Scholarship, $40,000.

Jordan James: College of Charleston, Merit Scholarship, $24,000, Academic Scholarship, $75,552.

Nicole Kapalko: Point Park University, Merit Scholarship, $56,000.

Jack Lambert: Mercyhurst University, Football Scholarship, $80,416, Merit Scholarship, $96,000.

George Mahramas: University of Akron, Guarantee Scholarship, $24,500.

Nathan Nadler: Case Western Reserve University, Merit Scholarship, $133,000.

Kyle Rhine: Savannah College of Art and Design, Presidents Scholarship, $28,000.

Michael Schwartz: Walsh University, LaMennais Scholarship, $40,000.

Jessica Spore: Cleveland State University, Mandel Honors Program Scholarship, $41,840.

LORDSTOWN

Carley Malandro: Ohio Northern University, Dean’s Scholarship, $56,000, Instructional Grant, $44,400.

WESTERN RESERVE

Autumn Burnett: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000,

Jessica Wilson: Kent State University, Presidents Scholarship, $20,000.

Nicholas Royal: University of Akron, Guaranteed Scholarship, $29,500, STEM Scholarship, $22,000.

Dominic Velasquez: OSU, Excellence Scholarship, $42,904.

Olivia Channell: John Carroll University, Presidents Scholarship, $88,000.

Brooke Pater: Gannon University, Excellence Scholarship, $90,000.

Kade Hilles: Tiffin University, Athletic Scholarship, $86,400, Presidents Scholarship, $48,000.