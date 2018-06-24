OPEC, allies agree to share increased oil production

Associated Press

VIENNA

OPEC nations and oil-producing countries not in the cartel said Saturday they have agreed to share increased oil production a day after OPEC announced it would pump more crude oil – a move that should help contain the recent rise in global energy prices.

Russia and other oil-producing allies said after their meeting in Vienna with OPEC countries they would endorse a nominal output increase of 1 million barrels crude oil per day.

An OPEC statement did not say how exactly the production increase would be split between OPEC and non-OPEC nations.