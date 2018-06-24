ODOT annnounces closures, restrictions, projects

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a number of closures, restrictions and work projects on Mahoning County roads beginning this week.

A trio of bridges over state Route 11 in Austintown and Canfield will have lane restrictions until Monday. The affected bridges are at Mahoning Avenue, New and Kirk roads.

Also on Route 11 between the Interstate 80 and Interstate 680 split and U.S. Route 224 there will be various daily lane restrictions resulting from construction until further notice.

The work is part of a $3.8 million resurfacing project for Route 11 between Route 224 and the Interstate 80 and Interstate 680 split, which is expected to finish in August.

In Jackson Township, state Route 45 will be closed between Palmyra and Kirk roads through Monday for a culvert replacement. The detour will be Mahoning Avenue to state Route 46 to Route 224.

The $200,000 replacement project is expected to finish by late September.

On Interstate 76 in Milton Township, the length of interstate over Lake Milton will have various delays and nightly restrictions beginning Tuesday and continuing through Saturday.

In Beaver Township, state Route 165 is closed between Green Beaver Road and Cook Road through July 16 for a culvert replacement. The detour will be U.S. Route 62 to state Route 446 to Route 46.

The project cost is $200,000 and is expected to be completed by late September.

State Route 534 in Berlin and Goshen townships will have various daily lane restrictions between Route 224 and Calla Road for bridge repairs. The $600,000 project is scheduled to be complete by late September.