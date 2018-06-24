MILESTONES

Doctorate

Julie Christine Rice, daughter of Paul and Diane Rice of Poland, graduated with a doctorate degree in food technology from Clemson University.

Her dissertation was “A Practical Guide to Eye Tracking Using Quantitative and Qualitative Means.” Rice has published eight articles.

She was awarded the Wade Stackhouse Fellowship and has accepted a position at Package Insight in Greenville, S.C., where she is academic director of the team.

She is a 2014 graduate of Westminster College, where she graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She is also a 2010 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and was a class valedictorian.

