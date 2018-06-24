LIMELIGHTS

CAREER PATHS

Modern Office Products of Boardman has promoted Nate Zepernick to the position of furniture manager. He will direct the day-to-day operations of the company’s new and pre-owned furniture departments.

“Nate has been a valuable member of the Modern team for several years,” said Bill Cross, Modern Office Products president. “Not only does he know and understand the product lines we represent, he is very client-oriented, and I am confident that our customers will find it a pleasure to work with him.”

Zepernick, who previously served as Modern’s purchasing manager, will oversee furniture sales, assembly, deliveries and installations.

Modern Office Products is at 7825 South Ave. For information, visit modernofficeproducts.com.

Cassidy Advertising & Consulting LLC of Canfield welcomed Matt O’Neill as its new graphic designer.

O’Neill’s responsibilities will include creating graphic designs that appear on clients’ websites, brochures, business cards, social media, email marketing communications and other print and online marketing products.

“Cassidy Advertising has clients of all sizes and different industries. It allows me to create many different types of design pieces that display each of their unique brands and personalities,” he said.

Founded in 1996, Cassidy is a full-service advertising agency that outsources marketing director for local, national and international businesses.

Real Living Volpini Realty Group of Howland recently announced Terry Jarocki joined the company as a new associate.

“They offer great training, the latest technology and an excellent environment to succeed in the real-estate business,” Jarocki said. “I am looking forward to working with and learning from everyone at the Real Living Volpini company.”

Jarocki has 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.

AWARDS

Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning-Shenango Chapter recently was among 82 chapters recognized as a 2017 “Friends of Diversity” awardee at the AFP International Conference in New Orleans.

The award was given for accomplishing key objectives outlined in the advancing diversity strategic goal. The designation encourages chapters to perform activities designed to increase diversity and inclusion within fundraising and public awareness of the importance of philanthropy.

“The diversity committee did an internal audit which consisted of a survey to the board which helped to identify areas where our chapter could work toward goals that we could achieve,” said chapter member Debra Liptak.

For information about AFP MASH and diversity programming, contact diversity chairwoman Laura Dewberry at LJDewberry@ysu.edu.

First National Bank announced it has been named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for 2018, based on employee feedback compiled by an independent research firm.

This marks FNB’s fourth-consecutive year on the list.

“The emphasis we place on empowering our employees and helping them succeed translates directly to their dedication to making sure our customers are set up for financial success,” said Vincent J. Delie Jr., chairman, president and CEO for FNB Corp. and First National Bank.

FNB has been honored as a leading workplace 20 times based on employee feedback.