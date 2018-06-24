Home Savings donates

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $5,500 to the Youngstown Symphony Society, celebrating its 92nd season.

The funds will be used to underwrite a performance by the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.

“We are extremely grateful to Home Savings for helping to make this musical journey possible,” said Patricia Syak, Youngstown Symphony Society president and CEO. “They have been a strong nurturer of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra in the past, and we are happy to have its support again during the 2018-19 concert season.”

“Youngstown Symphony Orchestra continues to contribute to the musical and educational life of the Mahoning Valley, and we are thrilled to be a part of that,” said Trish Gelsomino of Home Savings.

Salt therapy offered

BOARDMAN

Salt Sensations, a Himalayan salt-therapy spa and wellness center at 1449 Boardman-Canfield Road, announced it offers employee wellness programs featuring salt therapy.

Salt therapy can help clear lungs, sinuses and allergies, as well as reducing illness and relieving chronic breathing conditions, the company said in a news release.

“Salt therapy is a holistic approach to employee wellness,” said owner Tracy Prizant. “Salt therapy helps reduce depression, stress, and anxiety, giving employees a safe space to unwind after a stressful day of work.”

For information, call 330-953-2405 or visit SaltSensationsUSA.com.

Housing information

YOUNGSTOWN

In recognition of American Housing Month, Home Savings is providing consumers with housing information throughout the summer.

Tips for renters and homeowners will include choosing the right housing option, getting a loan, improving your credit score, going green and saving for a down payment.

“As the housing market gets into full swing, we want to work with our customers to find the housing option that is best suited for their current lifestyle and financial situation,” said Mike Garmone, vice president, residential leasing.

Throughout the month, Home Savings will provide a variety of resources.

Power Lunch event

AUSTINTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a Power Lunch event at The Manor, 3104 S. Canfield-Niles Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10.

The power events provide networking opportunities for chamber members. Advance registration is required by July 6. The event is free to attend and attendees order off a limited menu.

Visit regionalchamber.com/events to register via email.

Staff reports