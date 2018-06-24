METRO DIGEST || Free meals for children

GED class sign-ups

YOUNGSTOWN

Free Aspire GED classes begin in July. The classes are for adults 18 and older, and classes will be at Choffin Career and Technical Center, Mahoning County Career and Technical Center and OhioMeansJobs.

The classes are free, but registration is required. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at Choffin.

Local leaders join drug committee

YOUNGSTOWN

Two Youngstown leaders are on the Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education. Bob Hannon, president, United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, and Krish Mohip, Youngstown City Schools CEO are among those on the committee.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine released the Drug Use Prevention Education Resource Guide aimed at helping schools implement effective drug-use prevention programming this week.

The guide builds on a 2017 report that concludes Ohio schools should provide consistent, age-appropriate, evidence-based substance-use prevention education for all students from kindergarten through 12th grade. It is available at OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

