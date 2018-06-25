Driver strikes, kills police officer in NE Ohio


June 24, 2018 at 3:32p.m.

Associated Press

MENTOR

Authorities say a police officer stopped to assist with a traffic stop in Ohio and a driver fatally struck him and fled the scene.

Mentor police say the officer was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released the name of the officer killed in the crash around 1 a.m. on Ohio 2. Mentor is about 25 miles northeast of Cleveland.

Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored, late-model Jeep Wrangler with damage to its right front and possibly right side.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to contact Mentor police.

