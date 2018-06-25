Distinguished Mooney alumni announced

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Cardinal Mooney High School and its Alumni Relations Committee recently honored the achievements of five alumni at the Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony. This year’s honorees were chosen as the highest examples of those who demonstrate concern and dedication to others by embracing Cardinal Mooney’s pillars of “Sanctity, Scholarship and Discipline.”

The 2018 honorees are Robert Babyak, Paulette Tkacik-Babyak, Judy Higgins-Reardon, Dr. James Kravic and Jennifer Pelic-Camero.

