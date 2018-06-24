Kids, adults programs set at Munnell Run Farm

Staff report

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, will host children’s programs on Thursdays this summer.

These programs are designed for children age 6 to 8. Each program has a different focus that highlights unique aspects of gardening and agriculture.

Register by the Tuesday before the class. The program costs $5 per program. These will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the farm and are designed to be interactive and engaging.

Also, guest artisan Sherry Warner will have a hands-on program at the farm, where she leads a step-by-step class into designing and building a miniature garden.

She will cover containers, types of plants to use in them, where to get inspiration, how to pick a theme and how to do hard and soft landscaping. The class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon June 30 at the farm’s Pig Barn. All materials will be provided.

Attendees will leave with a 12-inch container, a large figurine, five smaller figurines, three plants and additional landscaping materials.

The cost is $35 and pre-registration is required by Friday. To pre-register, call 724-662-224. Make checks payable to: Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, Mercer, PA 16137.

Join the Mercer County Conservation District educators and interns at a program to learn about the daily needs of vegetable gardening.

Attendees will learn about the requirements of a happy, healthy garden and how to help the garden grow through weeding, watering and pest management.

The program will start in the pig barn education building, 753 Greenville Road, for a story and activities, then proceed to the gardens for weeding and watering.

The program will end at the pig barn for a short closing. Be sure to wear clothing that can get dirty as well as boots. Bring water, snack and gardening gloves. The program will take place Thursday.

To pre-register or for questions, call 724-662-2242 or visit www.munnellrunfarm.org.