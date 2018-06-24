Blood Drives


June 24, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Steak and Lube, 2191 Millennium Blvd., Cortland, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St., Girard, 1 to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road, Boardman, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., 1 to 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Avalon Golf and Country Club Squaw Creek Facility, 761 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market St., Boardman, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield, 2 to 6 p.m.

Hunters Square Plaza, 8720 E. Market St., Warren, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave., 1 to 7 p.m.

Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999