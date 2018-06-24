Blood Drives
MONDAY
Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Steak and Lube, 2191 Millennium Blvd., Cortland, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St., Girard, 1 to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road, Boardman, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., 1 to 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Avalon Golf and Country Club Squaw Creek Facility, 761 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market St., Boardman, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive, Canfield, 2 to 6 p.m.
Hunters Square Plaza, 8720 E. Market St., Warren, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave., 1 to 7 p.m.
Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
