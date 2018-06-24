Answers about Medicare calculations are elusive

Q. Can you please explain to me the modified adjusted gross income that Social Security tells me it uses to deduct a total of $406 a month for Medicare Parts B and D? The amount comes to $4,872 a year and seems criminal to me.

I waited to claim Social Security benefits at 67 years of age and retired in 2016. I have gone to the Social Security office twice with my tax returns to appeal this and was told I wouldn’t have a reduction due to work stoppage till 2019, when I will be 70 years of age. This takes into account two years since work stoppage.

Do I go back with my returns for 2018 and every year thereafter to get this reduced due to work stoppage? Do I just have to suck this up? I don’t have any confidence this will ever go away, and I am feeling regret that I worked beyond age 62 to receive the maximum benefit for Social Security.

A. I am sorry that I don’t know the answer to your question. You’re going to have to keep asking the folks at Social Security. You’re doing the right thing by going in and talking to them directly. It’s a nuisance to have to do that, but it has to be done this way.

As to when and how much they’re charging you, you may find there is a difference in costs for covering Part B and Part D. It may be that you have a high premium because you asked to have a lot more coverage. Your total wouldn’t have a reduction until you reach 70 years of age.

I’m not certain how that number is calculated, but I would ask them. Do you have to suck it up? I don’t believe so. Keep asking as many questions as you can.

Q. We are in our 60s and rent to tenants who haven’t paid since September 2017. The reason they stated was because the husband was in an auto accident. I had compassion for them and told them to pay us when they get compensated. Well, that didn’t happen!

I filed with the magistrate in December, and she granted possession March 10. I then paid the constable to evict them, but the tenants went to the courthouse and lied to the judge, and he gave them another month. We had to obtain an attorney ($1,000). They are still living on our property as of today.

How can the system and judge leave them in there? We are at a loss not only financially, but feel forsaken by the legal system.

A. Your letter describes a situation that would ordinarily be absolutely impossible. It’s been almost a year since you’ve been paid and yet you still cannot have the person evicted. It’s one thing to be compassionate, but how can you be forced to be compassionate with no rights of your own? Frankly, I can’t understand how this could be allowed.

I wish I had a better answer, but I am totally perplexed. I would search for an attorney who is willing to explain how this was manipulated. I wish you the best of luck.

