Agenda Monday

June 24, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Austintown Township trustees, noon, township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Beaver Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 11999 South Ave., North Lima.

Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., bimonthly department head meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Campbell school board, 7 p.m., special meeting, conference room, 280 Sixth St.

Cardinal Joint Fire District, 5:30 p.m., board of trustees, station No. 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Liberty school board, 5:30 p.m., high-school community room, 1 Leopard Way.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lordstown Village Council, 3 p.m., utility committee, caucus room, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., board meeting, second floor, CSB Building, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Poland school board, 6 p.m. township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

