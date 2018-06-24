Agenda Monday
Austintown Township trustees, noon, township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.
Beaver Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 11999 South Ave., North Lima.
Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.
Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.
Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., bimonthly department head meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Campbell school board, 7 p.m., special meeting, conference room, 280 Sixth St.
Cardinal Joint Fire District, 5:30 p.m., board of trustees, station No. 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.
Liberty school board, 5:30 p.m., high-school community room, 1 Leopard Way.
Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Lordstown Village Council, 3 p.m., utility committee, caucus room, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., board meeting, second floor, CSB Building, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown.
Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.
Poland school board, 6 p.m. township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.
