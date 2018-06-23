METRO DIGEST || Woman charged with child endangering

Woman charged with child endangering

WARREN

The mother of twin girls who suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, is charged with two counts of child endangering. The girls are nearly 8 months old.

Harley N. Warner, 20, was booked into Trumbull County jail at 11:46 a.m. Friday, charged with the two felonies. If convicted, she could get about six years in prison. She is likely to be arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court.

The Warren Police Department was notified by Trumbull County Children Services after the children were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Warner called 911 on June 13, asking for an ambulance to come to a home on Vine Avenue Northeast, saying one of her daughters was “barely breathing” and “purple” when Warner woke her up to feed her. Warner said the child was now “acting perfectly fine.”

Homicide victim ID’ed

YOUNGSTOWN

A spokesman at the Mahoning County Coroner’s office Friday identified a man shot and killed late Monday at a Wilson Avenue gas station as Oscar Caywood.

The spokesman did not have an age or hometown for Caywood. Police Chief Robin Lees said Caywood is from the Cleveland area.

Two men who were arrested when police found áaywood’s body, Juan Phillips, 34, and Earl Charity, 32, are each charged with aggravated murder in Caywood’s death. They are both in Mahoning County jail on $1 million bond after their arraignments Wednesday in municipal court.

Voter drive to begin

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Coalition on Black Civic Participation will announce its new voter registration, verification and empowerment campaign at 9 a.m. today at the L.A. Simon Social Service Center, 1528 Hillman St.

The coalition is a state affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation in Washington, D.C.

Its chief aim is to increase political participation and civic engagement in black communities.

This collaboration has become even more urgent due to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the purging of Ohio’s voter rolls, a decision that disproportionately impacts black voters in Ohio’s most populous cities, the coalition says.

The Rev. Kenneth Simon, senior pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church and chairman of Youngstown Community Mobilization Coalition, said, “Ohio’s voter purge procedure falls disproportionately on black citizens for whom various features of the voting process always has and continues to present significant obstacles to participation.”

More Digest, A5