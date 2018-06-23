Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
Temple Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church, 108 W. Indianola Ave., Youngstown. Food and clothing, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Recipients must bring identification.
Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 30, 2016 midnight
- March 25, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- June 24, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- March 24, 2018 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- September 23, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.