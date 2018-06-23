Staff Right job fair

GIRARD

Staff Right Services will host a job fair on behalf of its client NOV Tuboscope from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

NOV Tuboscope is a provider of technology services to companies in the steel, pipe and oil and gas industries, and is looking to hire entry-level pipe inspectors.

The positions are full-time, long-term factory labor jobs starting at $12 per hour.

Employees would work 12-hour rotating shifts with overtime pay and would receive a $1 per hour raise in the first six to 12 months.

Comprehensive benefits and a 401K are available upon hire.

Attendees will do on-site applications and interviews and should bring two forms of identification. The fair will take place at 216 N. State St.

New credit union

WARREN

A ground-breaking ceremony for a new 7 17 Credit Union location is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at 3181 Larchmont Ave. next to the Larchmont Avenue parking lot.

This office will replace the credit union’s current Larchmont Avenue branch, which will be converted to additional operational space to accommodate 7 17’s growth, according to a news release.

Anyone who lives or works in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Portage, Summit or central Stark counties is eligible to open a 7 17 account.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 45.460.65

Aqua America, .20 34.350.33

Avalon Holdings,2.130.00

Chemical Bank, .2858.14-0.72

Community Health Sys, .214.26 -0.20

Cortland Bancorp, .1125.241.24

Farmers Nat., .0716.200.00

First Energy, .36 35.05-0.10

Fifth/Third, .1630.12-0.51

First Niles Financial, .059.500.00

FNB Corp., .1213.89-0.10

General Motors, .3841.330.21

General Electric, .1213.030.27

Huntington Bank, .11 15.39-0.22

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56105.87-1.64

Key Corp, .1120.42-0.25

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 37.49-1.83

Parker Hannifin, .76158.07-0.43

PNC, .75139.45-1.89

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88172.953.47

Stoneridge 37.110.71

United Comm. Fin., .06 11.310.01

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.