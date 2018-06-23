POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

June 17

Extortion: A Jones Street man alleged a 54-year-old Tucson, Ariz., woman threatened to post unflattering information about the accuser online unless he gave her $5,000.

Menacing: A local baseball coach alleged the father of one of his players threatened to fight the accuser during a practice session at Harding Park on Roosevelt Drive. The parent evidently had become upset about the coach’s methods, a report said.

Citation: A traffic stop on North Main Street resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation against Taylor Johnson, 20, after police alleged the Katy, Texas, woman had a bag containing a small quantity of suspected marijuana.

June 18

False alarm: Police responded to a report of a possible break-in at a residence in the 300 block of East Liberty Street before concluding no evidence was found to support an allegation that a burglary had occurred. No charges had been filed at the time of the report.

June 19

Recovered property: A West Park Avenue man said he found an abandoned 1994 Buick vehicle on his property.

Child endangerment: A 3-year-old boy was reportedly found wandering in the 300 block of East Water Street before the toddler was reunited with his father. No charges were filed, though the Trumbull County Children Services agency was notified.

LIBERTY

June 17

Arrest: Police responded to a report that a vehicle had struck and damaged a utility pole near Colonial Drive before charging Shawn Rollins Jr., 36, of Lemans Drive, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired and leaving the scene of an accident. A portion of Green Acres Drive was temporarily closed as Ohio Edison Co. crews removed downed lines, a police report showed.

Assaults: A Mansell Drive man alleged his former girlfriend assaulted the accuser, leaving a cut and a scratch on his chin, during an incident in the 20 block of Colonial Drive. Also, another woman alleged the man’s former girlfriend, 19, punched her, resulting in redness and swelling to her face.

Theft: A Logan Way Avenue man discovered $400 missing from his wallet that was in a pickup truck.

Domestic violence: Mindy M. Nicholas, 35, of Shady Lane, Girard, was charged with the crime after her fiance alleged Nicholas had struck him during an altercation regarding her children.

June 18

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to arrest Justin J. Harrison, 30, of Lake Drive, Youngstown. He was wanted on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Escape: Four girls age 13 to 16 reportedly barricaded themselves in a bedroom then broke a security window and escaped from Belmont Pines Hospital, 615 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Drug paraphernalia: Julie M. Lehman, 35, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop near the Liberty Plaza. Lehman, of Sunny Estates Drive, Niles, admitted having a suspected crack-cocaine pipe on her person, officers alleged.

June 19

Incident: A Shady Lane man alleged his estranged fiancee pawned a $15,000 engagement ring to get money to buy drugs.

Drugs/weapons: After pulling him over near Colonial Drive, authorities charged Arthur B. Coulter Jr. of East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, with carrying concealed weapons as well as possessing cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Coulter, 59, had a large knife and a metal club, along with a bag of suspected crack cocaine and a bag with two used suspected crack pipes, police alleged.

June 20

Drugs: After pulling a vehicle over on Belmont Avenue, police reported finding a bag with a white powder and a rocklike substance. A Youngstown man, 50, may face charges pending lab-test results, a police report showed.

Theft: A woman noticed a $200 bicycle had been removed from her Tomilu Drive home.

Theft: Dena L. McCollough, 51, of Bancroft Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing $127 worth of razors, dental products and other items from Giant Eagle, 4700 Belmont Ave.

June 21

Arrest: Officers near Colonial Drive responded to a report of a boy who had run away from home before writing a minor-misdemeanor citation charging the 15-year-old Girard boy with disorderly conduct, then charging him with resisting arrest after alleging the teen refused several times to get into his father’s vehicle and leave the area. The boy also argued with and pulled from authorities, a report showed.

Arrest: Suspicious activity in the 3000 block of Green Acres Drive caught officers’ attention before they charged Latoya G. Coates, 32, of Trumbull Court, Liberty, with operating a vehicle impaired, possessing drug paraphernalia and marijuana and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Found were a suspected marijuana cigar, a device commonly used to grind marijuana, a bag of suspected marijuana and a large open bottle of brandy; in addition, Coates registered a 0.126 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Theft: A Townsend Avenue woman reported a driver’s license was missing from her vehicle.

Arrest: Police took Jennifer M. Klingensmith into custody at her Keefer Road residence upon ascertaining the Girard woman was wanted on a Howland Township warrant.

Arrest: A vehicle check near Hadley Avenue led to Crystal S. Clemens’ arrest. Clemens, 37, of Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

June 22

Theft: A Breeze Knoll Drive man discovered multiple credit cards and a driver’s license missing from his car.

GIRARD

June 18

Arrest: Authorities responded to a fight between two men in the 10 block of South Ward Avenue, where they took Nicholas Glodziak, 20, into custody. Glodziak, of South Ward, Girard, was wanted on a probation-violation warrant.

Drugs: Christopher Edmonds, 18, of Burning Tree Lane, Youngstown, faced a drug-abuse charge during a traffic stop on East Liberty Street, when, police alleged, he admitted having two bags that contained a total of 1.4 ounces of suspected marijuana.

June 19

Arrest: An officer reportedly saw a man running after a woman driving from an Iowa Avenue home before police charged Timothy Beedy, no information given, with disorderly conduct. Initially, Beedy had lain behind her car to prevent the woman from leaving, then jumped through her driver’s-side window and took the keys from the ignition before she drove away, though he did not threaten her, the woman told police.

Animal cruelty: An officer reported having seen a girl in a front yard in the 300 block of Church Hill Road mishandling a puppy on a leash. The Trumbull County dog warden was to be notified.

Arrest: Authorities arrested Amber D. Clemens, 37, as she sought to obtain a release for her vehicle at the Girard Police Department. Clemens, of Evaline Street Southeast, Warren, was wanted on a warrant.

Criminal mischief: Someone in the 1600 block of Squaw Creek Drive tossed eggs at vehicles.

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop on North Avenue resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Nicholas E. Risher, 24, of Church Hill Road, Girard, with having a broken pipe that contained suspected marijuana residue.

June 20

Arrest: A fight call in the 300 block of Plymouth Avenue led to the arrest of Joey Jones, 20, after authorities alleged Jones, of Plymouth, Girard, continued to taunt and make several threatening statements against his adversary, despite having been advised to calm down.

Menacing: A Trumbull Avenue woman alleged a neighbor threatened to beat up the accuser and her son, then to burn down her mobile home.

Theft: An East Prospect Street man reported his daughter’s volleyball had been stolen.

June 21

Arrest: Liberty police handed to Girard authorities Crystal S. Clemens, 37, of Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, who was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Girard Municipal Court.

Harassment: A Patricia Drive woman said she’s being harassed via telecommunications.

Criminal mischief: A Beechwood Road man reported someone tossed a large firecracker onto his driveway.

Theft: An East Second Street woman told police two flowerpots had been removed from her yard.

Identity fraud: An Illinois Avenue woman reported receiving a text message alerting the victim that her credit card had been used to buy car insurance from a company with which she has no relationship.

June 22

Arrest: A traffic stop on Church Hill Road led to the arrest of Christopher L. Powers, 26, of Campbell, who was wanted on a warrant from that city.

Domestic violence: A 15-year-old Girard boy was charged after his mother alleged he threatened to beat her up unless his parents returned property that had been taken from the teen as a form of punishment.