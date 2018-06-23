Poland library seeks new cafe

Staff report

POLAND

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has called for proposals to lease and operate the cafe at the Poland Library.

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. July 11.

A tenant can move in as early as July 15. The library system is offering a one-year lease with an option for renewal. The rental rate is negotiable.

Those interested in renting the space should provide a business plan with a sample menu, hours of operation and a cafe name as well as a resume, financial plan, proof of liability insurance in the amount of $1 million minimum, and a copy of their catering and food-service license.

For further information, interested individuals can email inquiries@libraryvisit.org.