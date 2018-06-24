Future brides, prom-goers snag designer gowns at Goodwill prices

LIBERTY

It’s no secret that planning a wedding often takes a tremendous amount of time, money and attention to detail, but Megan Deskin has already experienced an early dose of wedding bliss.

“It’s definitely an amazing deal to get this for that price – something any bride would dream of,” the New Springfield woman said as she began the process of finding a dress for her wedding, set for 2020.

Deskin, a Bowling Green State University gerontology and pre-med major, was among the brides-to-be who took advantage of Saturday’s first Say Yes to the Goodwill Dress sale at Goodwill Industries Inc., 2747 Belmont Ave., at which dozens of new bridal gowns and dresses were on sale for up to 75 percent off their original price.

Hosting the event was Goodwill Industries of the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.

Also part of the seven-hour large reduction sale were two racks of donated bridesmaid dresses, along with accessories which included a variety of pearls, beaded purses, shoes and rhinestones.

