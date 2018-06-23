Delta Air Lines bans pit bulls
Associated Press
ATLANTA
Delta Air Lines says it’s no longer allowing passengers to fly with “pit bull type” dogs as service or support animals, a policy that’s being met with criticism by groups that train service dogs and the people who use them.
The Atlanta-based airline describes its ban as an “enhancement” to its policy on animals in passenger areas.
