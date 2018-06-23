Delta Air Lines bans pit bulls


June 23, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

ATLANTA

Delta Air Lines says it’s no longer allowing passengers to fly with “pit bull type” dogs as service or support animals, a policy that’s being met with criticism by groups that train service dogs and the people who use them.

The Atlanta-based airline describes its ban as an “enhancement” to its policy on animals in passenger areas.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$399999