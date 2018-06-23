METRO DIGEST || Crash kills North Jackson woman

Crash kills woman

NORTH JACKSON

A two-car crash killed 79-year-old Rachel Wood of North Jackson after a driver failed to yield Friday evening at the intersection of Blott and Rosemont roads. Officials said a man was driving a Pontiac Grand Am west on Blott when he hit Wood’s Chevrolet Colorado, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The impact caused the Chevy to flip onto its roof and into a ditch.

Authorities said Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Howland shooting

HOWLAND

Howland police say a suspect was found after a woman was shot Friday evening near Giant Eagle on Shaffer Drive. Police Chief Nick Roberts said the woman went to the grocery to meet a couple of males and ended up on Shaffer Drive across from the store near the high school, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Roberts said she was shot in the leg and the males fled on foot.

Driver gets summons

AUSTINTOWN

Officers issued a court summons and a citation after pulling over a vehicle at Quentin Drive and South Meridian Road Thursday night that turned into the wrong lane on Meridian. Driver Nico Fizet, 18, of Frederick Street, who had a suspended license, appeared nervous, but gave officers permission to search his vehicle, according to police reports. When officers showed Fizet a marijuana smoking pipe with residue inside Fizet’s bookbag in the trunk, Fizet said he simply forgot about it, reports said. Fizet was issued a summons for drug paraphernalia and a citation for driving with a suspended license.

Crash in Boardman

BOARDMAN

Township police said a man who reported his vehicle stolen Friday actually crashed it while intoxicated. Police said Melvin Bryant, 25, of Brookwood Road told police his vehicle was stolen from the Red Lobster parking lot, but someone found it in the woods near Bryant’s residence. Police reported smelling alcohol on Bryant and said he changed his story multiple times before admitting he had crashed.

“He said he is not insured and he had been driving drunk, so he thought it would be easier to report the vehicle stolen,” the report states. A test found Bryant’s blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.229, nearly three times more than the legal limit of 0.08. Bryant faces two charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was cited for failure to control.

Two rapes in Warren

WARREN

Warren Police Department is investigating two rape reports and a case of indecent exposure. One rape was reported Thursday afternoon by a 41-year-old city woman. Another was reported Thursday evening by a 16-year-old girl. Meanwhile, a woman, 35, reported that she was in the elevator of Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority’s Buckeye Building about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when a tall male got in the elevator with her, pulled down his shorts and exposed himself. She got out of the elevator and contacted TMHA offices.

2 face drug charges after Canfield stop

CANFIELD

Officers arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop caused by a “very loud defective exhaust,” a police report says.

After the stop on West Main Street on Wednesday night, officers discovered the driver, Rachael Moore, 24, of Florida Avenue in Akron, was driving without a license. Officers also found more than 30 syringes in the vehicle belonging to Joel Blaurock, 26, of Clark Street in Akron, and two glass smoking pipes with methamphetamine residue belonging to Cody Kruies, 28, of Shaw Street in Curwensville, Pa., reports said.

Blaurock and Kruies were both charged with having drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Moore was charged with having a defective exhaust and driving without a valid license.