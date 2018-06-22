Youngstown cops arrest man with gun, drugs
YOUNGSTOWN — Officers who pulled a man over Thursday at Hillman Street and West Philadelphia on the South Side for excessive window tint on his vehicle found drugs and a loaded handgun.
Maurice Morris, 35, of East Philadelphia Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of cocaine and a count of possession of heroin.
He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today. He also faces a traffic charge of having excessive window tint.
Morris was pulled over about 2:05 p.m. and was taken into custody after a police dog that was called to the scene detected the odor of drugs in the car. Inside, officers found two bags of suspected heroin, a bag of suspeced crack cocaine, a bag of suspected powder cocaine and a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
A records check showed Morris has previous felony convictions that bar him from owning a firearm, reports said.
