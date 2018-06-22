Watchdog group files ethics complaint over Seitz probe
COLUMBUS (AP) — A pro-sustainability watchdog group has filed an ethics grievance over a probe that cleared a powerful Ohio legislator after a sexual harassment complaint.
Scott Peterson, executive director of Checks and Balances Project, says the law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister retained by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office as special counsel had an ethical conflict in the case of Republican state Rep. Bill Seitz of Cincinnati. Taft is Seitz’s former law firm.
Checks and Balances opposes Seitz’s position against Ohio’s clean energy standards.
The Ohio Supreme Court’s office of disciplinary counsel will review the grievance to see if there is enough evidence to file a formal complaint.
A message seeking comment was left today for a Taft partner.
Seitz has said the sexual harassment complaint was “utterly meritless.”
