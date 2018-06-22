Valley officials' lobbying trip to D.C. success, chamber says

YOUNGSTOWN

Participants in the Washington, D.C. Fly-in that sent about 50 community and business leaders to the nation’s capital this week said the trip succeeded in making federal officials aware of issues affecting the Mahoning Valley.

“I thought it went superbly. I think we made a lot of progress educating our federal officials on our priorities,” said Guy Coviello, vice president of government affairs for the Youngs-town/Warren Regional Chamber, which organized the trip.

As far as outcomes of the trip, Coviello said the chamber will be following up on specific commitments.

“I think a lot of leads that will require follow-ups is what really came out of this, and we will be following up thoroughly and strongly beginning next week,” he said.

