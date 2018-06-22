Valley officials' lobbying trip to D.C. success, chamber says
YOUNGSTOWN
Participants in the Washington, D.C. Fly-in that sent about 50 community and business leaders to the nation’s capital this week said the trip succeeded in making federal officials aware of issues affecting the Mahoning Valley.
“I thought it went superbly. I think we made a lot of progress educating our federal officials on our priorities,” said Guy Coviello, vice president of government affairs for the Youngs-town/Warren Regional Chamber, which organized the trip.
As far as outcomes of the trip, Coviello said the chamber will be following up on specific commitments.
“I think a lot of leads that will require follow-ups is what really came out of this, and we will be following up thoroughly and strongly beginning next week,” he said.
Read more about the trip in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 19, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Valley leaders to lobby in D.C. Wednesday for local projects
- June 20, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Business, community leaders head to D.C. to lobby for Mahoning Valley
- December 10, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- June 17, 2018 midnight
D.C. Fly-in this week
- December 19, 2016 12:04 p.m.
Ryan re-elected to the Ohio Citizens for the Arts’ board
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.