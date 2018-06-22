Surplus food/clothing

Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, food giveaway from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday for those living in ZIP code areas 44509, 44511 and 44515. Please take identification and containers.

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients must bring bags and identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.