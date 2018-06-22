BREAKING: Ohio Supreme Court denies motion to dismiss suspension of Yavorcik’s law license

Surplus food/clothing


June 22, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, food giveaway from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday for those living in ZIP code areas 44509, 44511 and 44515. Please take identification and containers.

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Recipients must bring bags and identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900