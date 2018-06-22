Shooting near Howland Giant Eagle
HOWLAND
A woman was shot Friday evening near a Howland business on Shaffer Drive.
Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said that a female went to Giant Eagle to meet a couple of males and ended up on Shaffer Drive across from the supermarket near the high school, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
He said that she was shot in the leg and the males fled on foot.
Officials said a suspect has been apprehended.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 27, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Family dispute sparked fatal Howland shooting
- August 29, 2017 3:24 p.m.
Woman charged with evidence tampering tied to Feb. 7 shooting
- August 30, 2017 12:20 p.m.
UPDATE | Howland police officers cleared in shooting death at Giant Eagle
- February 8, 2017 midnight
Police probe shooting
- February 11, 2017 4:06 p.m.
Howland police shooting: 'It was life or death out there'
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.