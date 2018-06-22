Shooting near Howland Giant Eagle


June 22, 2018 at 7:40p.m.

HOWLAND

A woman was shot Friday evening near a Howland business on Shaffer Drive.

Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said that a female went to Giant Eagle to meet a couple of males and ended up on Shaffer Drive across from the supermarket near the high school, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

He said that she was shot in the leg and the males fled on foot.

Officials said a suspect has been apprehended.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900