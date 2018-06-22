Ohio Parole Board again rejects mercy for killer despite juror's regrets
COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Parole Board is once again recommending against clemency for a condemned killer sentenced to death for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man.
The board announced its decision today in the case of death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, scheduled to die Oct. 17.
The board ruled 8-1 against clemency, despite having a second hearing last week in which a juror on Tibbetts' case said he regrets his decision to recommend execution.
Ex-juror Ross Geiger came forward last year saying jurors weren't given enough information about Tibbetts' tough childhood.
The 61-year-old Tibbetts was sentenced to death for killing Fred Hicks at Hicks' Cincinnati home in 1997.
Gov. John Kasich has the final say.
Tibbetts' attorney said today the governor can prevent an "unjust death sentence from being carried out."
