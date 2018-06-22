Non-profit marks 30 years of promoting abstinence

HOWLAND

Teen Straight Talk, a nonprofit, faith-based organization devoted to educating children, teens and adults on the importance of abstinence as a lifestyle choice, is having its 30th anniversary dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at Avalon Inn and Resort, 9519 E. Market St.

Tickets are $35 per person, and the 2 ½-hour celebratory event will feature several speakers, noted Mary L. Duke, executive director.

Duke and her late husband, Roland Duke, founded the Vienna-based TST in 1989 to address what they saw as the growing problem of teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

The idea for the organization coalesced when Mary Duke volunteered in the early 1980s for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and New Life Home, a facility for unwed teenage mothers.

For her efforts with TST, Duke received several awards and the program received two invitations to the White House during National AIDS Week under President George W. Bush.

