Michigan State approves $500 million for settlement
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University's governing board rejected an effort to oust the school's interim president today as trustees met to discuss how to pay for a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who said they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Trustee Brian Mosallam tried to change the meeting agenda and allow a vote to fire John Engler, who had disparaged victims and their lawyers in emails that surfaced last week. The audience cheered, but the board voted 6-2 against taking up the issue.
Engler apologized Thursday for suggesting in emails that Rachael Denhollander, one of Nassar's most outspoken victims, probably received a "kickback" from her attorney. The controversy over his remarks broke open days ago while Engler was out of town.
"I didn't give it the consideration it warranted," he said. "That was a big mistake. I was wrong. I apologize."
