Man shot by police after they say he shot detective dies

Associated Press

PARMA

A man who authorities say shot a police detective in the leg following an Ohio traffic stop and was then shot by the detective and another officer has died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner on Thursday said 29-year-old Jonathan Legg, of Parma Heights, died at a hospital after being shot Wednesday near the border of Parma and Parma Heights in suburban Cleveland.

Police in Parma say an officer from that city stopped Legg’s car around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and an on-duty Parma Heights detective stopped to assist. Authorities say Legg opened fire during a struggle with the officers.

The detective was taken to a hospital. His condition isn’t immediately known. The names of the detective and officer haven’t been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.