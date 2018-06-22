BUSINESS DIGEST || Grand opening

Grand opening

GIRARD

Infinite Realms: The Game and Hobby Shop, a new business specializing in tabletop games and hobby supplies, is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at 812 N. State St.

The grand opening will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight today, from noon until midnight Saturday, and from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature ongoing game demonstrations for visitors.

For more information, visit the company’s Facebook page or call 234-421-5101.

SERVPRO adds new technology

YOUNGSTOWN

SERVPRO of East/West Mahoning County, which offers cleaning and restoration services, recently announced it has expanded by adding a new restoration technology.

Owners Jim and Andrew Dobson said the patented technology will enable them to restore up to 85 percent of damaged content that typically cannot be restored.

"We are very excited to be able to utilize this new technology to provide state-of-the-art services to all our customers,"Jim Dobson. "We can now restore all manner of sentimental articles that would typically be thrown out, and we can provide much faster and far simpler soft-contents claim settlements."

The technology is capable of restoring goods damaged by smoke, soot, water and sewage, according to a news release. The company serves customers in the Mahoning Valley and western Pennsylvania.

Discounts offered

DETROIT

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and OnStar recently announced the launch of a new program designed to recognize America’s first-responders.

Paid and volunteer police, firefighters, EMTs/paramedics and 911 dispatchers now qualify for a discount below the manufacturer’s suggested retail price on new vehicles at participating dealers.

First responders also can received an offer of 15 percent off OnStar Safety & Security and selected Connected Services plans.

Staff/wire reports