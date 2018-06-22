Grand jury indicts in murder and wrong way accident

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a woman accused of causing a wrong-way accident that killed two of her children and her brother and a couple in a homicide on the North Side.

Ka’Nosha Bason, 25, of Warren, was indicted Thursday on six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle impaired for a Feb. 22 crash on state Route 711 that killed her children Noreyion Bason, 7, and Nialaisha Bason, 5, and her brother, Cedrick Lyons, 32.

Reports said Bason was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Gypsy Lane exit ramp when she collided with a truck. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

The children were in the back of the van, and her brother was in the front when they were killed.

Police said toxicology tests showed Bason had high levels of marijuana and cocaine and also alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

Indicted on a charge of aggravated murder in the June 10 shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, at her Goleta Avenue home was Jesse Williams, 51, of Youngstown. Facing a charge of complicity to aggravated murder is Rebecca Perez, 46, of Austintown.

Police said Dent was killed after answering a knock on her door about 1:30 p.m. June 10. Williams was at the North Side home looking for Dent’s son, with whom he had gotten into a fight the night before, police said.

Perez was with Williams at the time Dent was killed, according to investigators.

The grand jury also indicted Arthur Tarver, 19, and Ahmed Foose, 18, both of East Judson Avenue, on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the June 9 shooting of a man on East Judson Avenue that left the man seriously wounded.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a neighborhood dispute earlier in the day.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Chelsea Morris, 29, Beverly Avenue, Austintown, misuse of a credit card.

Hassan Merriweather, 32, Parmelee Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

James Cominsky, 47, Edgehill Avenue, Austintown, grand theft.

Albert Coney, 46, Mabel Avenue, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of cocaine.

Ronald Adams, 20, Harold Lane, Campbell, and Christopher Perry, 20, Mathews Road, Boardman, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation with firearm specifications.

Akira Boatwright, 19, South Lakeview Avenue, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deshawn Hayden, 42, Willis Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs.

Sammy Anderson, 22, c/o Mahoning County jail, felonious assault, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

Kourtney Cola, 26, West Harvey Avenue, Struthers, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Little, 33, South Jackson Street, possession of cocaine and possession of drug-abuse instruments.

Jon Beacham, 38, West Delason Avenue, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications.

Samuel Haskins, 53, East Boston Avenue, breaking and entering.

Arthur Shumar, 42,Brookfield Road, Hubbard, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug-abuse instruments.

Jaquale Gilmore, 21, East Boston Avenue, two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Brittany A. Harmouche, 32, Lettie Avenue, Campbell, rape and sexual battery.

Tracy Smith, 50, Blueberry Hill, Canfield, tampering with evidence, insurance fraud and making false alarms.

Emanuel “Manny” Giles, 32, Tod Lane, and Franklin G. Horvath Jr., 53, West Hampton Avenue, Austintown, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.