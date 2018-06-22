Graduation ceremony planned for adult GED-earners

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County adult GED-earners will be recognized in a graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28, in the Joyce E. Brooks Conference Center at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

“Many of these graduates have decided to further their education by enrolling in college or adult career programs,” said Mia Panno, the Aspire coordinator at the Youngstown City School District.

She said the Aspire staff is thrilled for each earned GED.

“We celebrate every individual accomplishment,” she said. “We know the struggles and barriers many of our adult students face. Coming to class regularly shows dedication and commitment, and isn't always easy when you have children and/or a job.”

Aspire staff view every GED graduate as a success story, Panno said.

“They have shown that they can better their lives through education,” she said. “It is our privilege to offer them a ceremony where they can wear a cap and gown and walk across the stage while family and friends cheer them on. They should be proud and we’re more than happy to help them celebrate.”