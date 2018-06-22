YOUNGSTOWN

Free Aspire GED classes begin in July and registration is Monday, June 25, or Tuesday, June 26.

The classes are for adults, 18 and older and classes will be at Choffin Career and Technical Center, Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, OhioMeansJobs in Boardman and OhioMeansJobs in the Oakhill Renaissance Center.

While the classes are free, registration is required. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Monday, June 25, and Tuesday, June 26, at Choffin, 200 E. Wood St.

Adults must be on time and plan to spend at least four hours in registration.