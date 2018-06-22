Former Vatican diplomat Capella admits accessing child porn
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A former Vatican diplomat on trial for possession of a large quantity of child pornography has admitted the charges during the first hearing of an expedited trial inside the Vatican.
Monsignor Carlo Capella acknowledged in court today "compulsive acts of improper internet consultations," and said it was due to a personal crisis resulting from his transfer to Washington.
Capella was recalled from Washington last year amid investigations into the charges in the United States, Canada and the Vatican. Police in Windsor, Ontario, said Capella allegedly uploaded child porn from a social networking site while visiting a place of worship from over the 2016 Christmas holiday. Windsor police accused him of accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.
The trial continues Saturday, when a verdict and sentence are likely.
