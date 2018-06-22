First lady's 'don't care' jacket is a gift to memers online
NEW YORK (AP) — First lady Melania Trump's green Zara jacket – the one reading "I really don't care, do u?" – has opened up a world of memes.
The $39 jacket, which Mrs. Trump donned before and after a visit to migrant children in Texas on Thursday, has become the perfect blank canvas to sound off online.
Detractors and supporters alike are doctoring Mrs. Trump's jacket with words ranging from the compassionate to the downright raunchy. There's "I really do care, do you?" and "I voted for Hillary" and "November is coming."
Celebrities have gotten into the act, including Instagram-happy Busy Philipps in a DIY version with yellow stick-on letters reading, "I care, do you?"
Rep. Dina Titus, a Nevada Democrat, taped a hand-drawn "I care" sign to her own jacket.
