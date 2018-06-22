METRO DIGEST || Faces sex charge

Faces sex charge

BOARDMAN

Timothy Case, 39, of New Castle, Pa., faces one count of sexual imposition resulting from an April report in which a mother told police Case had groped her daughter. Case denied claims of inappropriate touching and said he hugs her and rubs her head and back. The girl has been placed with her grandparents as the matter proceeds through the court.

History workshop

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio History Connection’s Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor will host the second session of the Toolbox Workshop: Collection Management Series from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the center, 151 W. Wood St. The session will focus on core documents that assist in managing a collection.

The yearlong Collection Management Series, led by the Local History Corps District 4 through the Ohio History Service Corps’ AmeriCorps program, includes four separate sessions. The first in May focused on collection management policy. The third session will take place at 1 p.m. July 14 on cataloging and data entry, and the final part of the series will be Aug. 11 on preservation and storage. All sessions are at the center.

The programs are free. To RSVP or for information contact M. Carmella Cadusale at mccadusale.americorps@outlook.com or 330-941-3459.

Pleads not guilty

WARREN

City Operations Department employee Dennis Griffing, 57, of King’s Drive in Lordstown pleaded not guilty in Warren Municipal Court to a petty theft charge, accused of stealing a new lawnmower from the operations building on Main Avenue Southwest.

Law Director Greg Hicks said the mower was among stolen items recovered by the Warren Police Department in the spring. Most of the items went to a city storage facility, but the mower accidentally got left behind at the operations department, where Griffing is accused of taking it home before police were able to recover it, Hicks said. The matter has resulted in disciplinary action being taken against Griffing by the city, Hicks said.