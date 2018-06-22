Driver alert: OVI checkpoint starts soon

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is conducting an OVI checkpoint on South Aevnue near Mathews Road in Boardman from 10 tonight to 2 a.m. Saturday to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

In addition, police from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force are conducting saturation patrols in various parts of the county throughout the weekend.