COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Gerrett A. Collier, 28, of 242 E. Ravenwood Ave., Youngstown, and Tabatha J. Elder, 25, of same.

Marcus L. Amendola, 32, of 53 Hilltop Blvd., Canfield, and Courtney J. Zimmerman, 32, of same.

Thomas J. Rush IV, 28, of 2180 Layer Road, Leavittsburg, and Megan E. Molnar, 27, of 3744 Columbiana Road, New Springfield.

Justin C. Wiley, 25, of Clark, Pa., and Shanay L. Phillian, 28, of same.

James M. Shaughnessy, 59, of 649 Winchester Ave., Youngstown, and Betty A. Strawderman, 61, of 4075 Fairlawn Heights, Warren.

Dewon R. Dawson, 34, of 137 W. Myrtle Ave., Youngstown, and Addie M. Harts, 30, of 3008 Idlewood Ave., Youngstown.

Eric M. Bebbs, 32, of 126 N. Maryland Ave., Youngstown, and Keyana P. Bright, 31, of same.

Marquis L. Hawkins, 26, of 349 N. Truesdale Ave., Youngstown, and Kiaria L. Ballinger, 23, of 24 E. Philadelphia Ave., Youngstown.

Randy D. Phillips, 29, of 450 S. Raccoon Road Apt. B7, Austintown, and Audriana P. Campy, 26, of same.

Divorces asked

Robin James, of 9157 Beloit-Snodes Road, North Benton v. Jeanna James, of same.

Tiffany R. Dothard, of 4020 Hillman Way Apt. 3, Youngstown v. Nigel J. Dothard, of 8158 Herschelwood St., Houston, Texas.

Fred Mercado, of 642 Wesley Ave., Youngstown v. Megan L. Mercado, 905 Ottawa Drive, Youngstown.

Joy Serednesky, of 86 Skyline Drive, Canfield v. Brad Bellomo, of 1695 Barlow Road, Hudson.

Sherri Shehan, of 947 Paulin Road, Poland v. Scott Shehan, of 2725 Highland Ave., Poland.

Megan Mercado, of 905 Ottawa Drive, Youngstown v. Fred D. Mercado, of 642 Wesly Ave., Youngstown.

Domestic relations

Kyle J. Kirin and Taylor L. Kirin, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Taylor L. Drummond.

Regina D’Angelo and Gerald D’Angelo II, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Regina C. Belvedere.

Zachary A. Pasquale and Terry L. Pasquale, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Terry L. Guisler.

Mary Volsko and Jacob Volsko, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Mary A. Logorda.

Susan N. Scenna and Christopher A. Scenna, dissolution granted.

Jeremy J. Noel and Ashleigh R. Noel, dissolution granted.

John A. Olson and Jamie A. Olson, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Jamie A. Smith.

Julianne Pontuti and Gary R. Pontuti, dissolution granted.

Katherine Rudzik and Trenton Daily, dissolution granted to parties.

Jamie L. Gemmel and Curtis D. Gemmel, dissolution granted to parties; wife returns to former name of Jamie L. Gemmel.

Emad Odeh and Rebecca Allen, dissolution granted.

James R. Catheline Jr. and Carrie J. Catheline, dissolution granted.

Jennifer A. Eichelberger and Alfred P. Eichelberger II, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Jennifer A. Seck.

Janet Higgins and Thomas Higgins, dissolution granted.

Melanie Fannin and Cara Fannin, dissolution granted.

Lauren J. Rotunno and Vincent A. Rotunno, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Lauren J. Johnson.

Jaimie L. Baker and Brandon L. Baker, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Jaimie L. Vanden-Bosch.

Carey Adamson and Nicholas Adamson, dissolution granted.

Becky J. Tarr and Eric S. Tarr, dissolution granted.

Kelly J. Combs and Randy L. Combs, dissolution granted.

Andre Figueroa and Rosita Figueroa, dissolution granted.

Hank W. Joy v. Rhonda L. Joy, divorce to plaintiff.

John M. Dinard Jr. v. Jodi Dinard, divorce to both; wife returns to former name of Jodi E. Surlas.

Tammy M. Senvisky v. Brian S. Senvisky, divorce to both.

Bryan L. Montgomery v. Mary Montgomery, divorce to both.

Erik V. George v. Angela D. George, divorce to parties.

Stacey L. Clowser v. Burton D. Clowser, divorce to both.

Lisa A. Hines v. Edward J. Hines Jr., divorce to plaintiff.

William F. Christie Jr. v. Nicole M. Christie, divorce to both.

Katelynn M. Wire v. Thomas A. Wire, divorce to parties; wife returns to former name of Katelynn M. Orr.

Tina M. Belfast v. Anthony L. Belfast Sr., divorce to plaintiff.

Joseph Daviduk v. Ginette Daviduk, divorce to plaintiff.

Martia McGee v. Anthony McGee, divorce to both.

Marilyn Perez-Medina v. Cesar Torres, divorce to plaintiff.

Solomon Buckley v. Gwendolyn Buckley, divorce to plaintiff.

Brandy C. Henderson v. Ronald L. Henderson, divorce to plaintiff.

Estella C. Hodgson v. Thomas V. Hodgson, divorce to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Estella C. Gossard.

Aretha Jiles v. Christopher Jiles, divorce to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Aretha D. Ray.

Donald A. Morgan v. Erin C. Morgan, divorce to plaintiff.

Lori L. Miller v. William J. Miller, divorce to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Lori L. Houser.

Matthew C. Cunningham v. Aurelia L. Aranda, divorce to plaintiff.

New complaints

Raymond T. Eiermann Sr. et al v. Marc Glassman Inc. et al, other torts.

Home Savings Bank v. Nicholas DePizzo et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Michael R. Candle et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Raymond Gonzalez et al, foreclosure.

Madeline L. Burke v. BLCC Inc. et al, notice of appeal.

Lolita L. Ratliff v. Michelle E. McElhaney et al, personal injury.

LaRita Jackson v. Kendra N. Walters et al, personal injury.

Lori Parry v. Michael R. Tolson, jury demand.

John L. Winters v. Sarah Morrison et al, notice of appeal.

dockets

State v. Brandon Moore, judgment entered.

State v. Terrence Johnson; community control extended; 200 hours of community service.

State v. Kyree R. Grabe, judgment entered.

State v. Stephen Marshall, sentenced.

State v. Scott Braidic, sentenced.

State v. Clifford Raynovich, sentenced.

State v. Michael Joliff, sentenced.

State v. Michael A. Varchulik, sentenced.

State v. Robert Lee, pleads guilty.

State v. Lacey A. Livermore, sentenced.

State v. Gavin J. Shoffner, sentenced.

State v. Sean Mosley, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Micaela J. Price, dismissed.

State v. Preston Cunningham, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Keith Cramer, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael Joliff, sentenced.

State v. Tamika Croft, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Michael Thorpe et al, order of magistrate.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Jeffrey Herington et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Wayne Gerber et al v. Nationwide Insurance Co. et al, decision of magistrate.

James Baluck et al v. Daniel H. Becker et al, order of magistrate.

Robert D. Latimer v. Darrell K. Nelson et al, order of magistrate.

Kevin Neal v. Wendell Neal et al, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Mary P. Gilmartin-Zena et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Joseph A. Ciavarella v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Living Communities Inc. v. Julie Lambert et al, dismissed.

Douglas Long Jr. v. Republic Services Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Mercy Health Youngstown LLC v. M and M Health Care Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Carlena M. Ramey et al v. Melanie R. Rucci et al, order of magistrate.

Patrick Lehman et al v. Paul J. Capito, settled and dismissed.

Broke Ass Phone v. Boardman Township Zoning, order of magistrate.

Karen Sams v. Gage Schlagel et al, order of magistrate.

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Terance Pope et al, settled and dismissed.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-4 v. Christopher Faiola, settled and dismissed.

David E. Swinyer v. Northeastern Landscaping Inc. et al, dismissed.

Rolf C. Hagen USA Corp. v. Pondscape LLC, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Artis Henderson et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Alan Kloes et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Darlene Romesburg et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Cody Elyko et al, order of magistrate.

Courtney L. Habib v. Jeffery I. Price et al, order of magistrate.

Joseph A. Sylvester v. Turning Point Counseling Services Inc., order of magistrate.

Kathleen Progar et al v. Donegal Insurance Group, order of magistrate.

Emit Meade v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Rita Frattaroli et al v. Poland Local School District et al, order of magistrate.

Austintown Plaza LTD v. Board of Commissioners of Mahoning County et al, order of magistrate.

East Ohio Gas Co. v. Aqua Ohio Inc., default judgment.

Reed Oil Co. Inc. v. Hayes Management Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Preston L. Kemble, sentenced.

State v. David Dunkel, judgment entered.

State v. Cheyenne M. Craig, sentenced.

State v. James Heasley, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Asset Acceptance LLC v. Timothy D. Jones, order to disburse.

Domenico P. Sciaretta v. Refractory Specialties Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bobbie J. Grimstad et al v. Budger Tool and Dye LLC et al, decision of magistrate.

Ronald W. Catrone et al v. Robert A. Bowman et al, settled and dismissed.

HSBC Bank USA National Association v. Joseph A. Devlin et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Ronald Fernandez-Roman et al v. Deon Joyner et al, settled and dismissed.

Mary Jane Patton et al v. Fithian Wilbert Burial Vault Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Petrus v. Mahoning County et al, settled and dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Catrina Hall, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Candy L. Martin v. Maurice P. Willis et al, order of magistrate.

Alexis Connelly v. Ryan Meadows, order of magistrate.

Stacey Harden v. Ryan Meadows, order of magistrate.

Vershanda v. Kenny Dubose, order of magistrate.

State v. Jason Rapcinko, sentenced.

State v. Jontae Revere, sentenced.

State v. Antwane Peeples, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Daniel Greiner, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Trivonne Scott, judgment entered.

State v. Deaundre Christian, counts 3 and 4 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Burton McGee, pleads guilty.

State v. Tyler J. Verhest, pleads guilty.

State v. John Nagy, pleads guilty; sentenced; must register as a sex offender of a child victim offender.

State v. Christina E. Roberts, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Brandon M. Bennett, pleads guilty.

State v. Jason Peck, pleads guilty; sentenced.

M&T Bank v. Kelly L. Price et al, dismissed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank et al v. William F. Hewitson et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

DCFS Trust v. Martin Rakoff, order of magistrate.

Cit Finance LLC v. K Line Logistics LLC, order of magistrate.

Applecrest Condominium Association v. Jane Doe et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Huntington National Bank v. Timothy C. Jones et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Thomas Sailor et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. John N. Mahinis et al, order of magistrate.

Alan R. Kretzer et al v. Mahoning Law Library Association et al, judgment entered; default judgment.

JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Erica L. Gay et al, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of America v. William H. VanValien III et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Elizabeth L. Munson et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

US Bank NA v. David Harless et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. v. Sugenie Rojas et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Citizens Bank NA v. Karen L. Preston et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

George Devan Jr. v. Ravenna ODOT Mail Stop 1520 et al, settled and dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Tanya P. Mondesir, dismissed.

Paul A. Grigsby v. Allcare Medical Services LLC, order of magistrate.

Daniel Campana v. Mohammed Abukwalk et al, order of magistrate.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. David Dickey, order of magistrate.

Maxine M. McGaughy et al v. Joseph R. McKinley et al, order of maigstrate.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Charles R. Vanek et al, default judgment.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Felton Shropshire III et al, order of magistrate.

Juan M. Miranda v. Richard Logistics Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas F. Dutting v. William Brush II et al, order of magistrate.

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. James Manning, order of magistrate.

Michael L. Ayala et al v. Eres McKee et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William P. Zatezalo-Greene et al, order of magistrate.

Alexa C. Dicesare v. William T. Valentine et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Christopher C. Wilson et al, dismissed.

Joann A. Rocci v. Fresenius Kidney Care Austintown et al, order of magistrate.

Louise J. Herod et al v. Mahoning County Board of Elections et al, order of magistrate.

Lyden Oil Co. v. Harry R. Manganaro, order of magistrate.

Alexis Jones v. Brailyn Bunn, dismissed.

Jamilha Moore v. Gquail Hurst, order of magistrate.

Jamilha Moore v. Shalamar Teague, order of magistrate.

Jamilha Moore v. Shalyse Poole, order of magistrate.

Mary Lou Stucker v. Michelle L. McCoy, dismissed.

State v. Richard E. Swisher Jr., judgment entered; must register as an offender of a sexually oriented offense.

State v. Richard Swisher, judgment entered; must register as an offender of a sexually oriented offense.

State v. David Nelson, sentenced.

State v. Shay Brown, must enter and complete inpatient program at CCA.

State v. Luis Claudio, pleads guilty.

State v. Timothy Bowman, sentenced.

State v. Donyelle Green, sentenced.

State v. Eve M. Duecaster, pleads guilty.

State v. Sara H. Loth, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Brian Collins, forfeited.

Frederick M. McKenzie et al v. Hans E. Dudei et al, order of magistrate.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Christopher T. Testa et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Paul B. Bernard et al, property withdrawn from sale.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Paul E. Marion Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Autumn J. Seidita et al, judgmentered; foreclosure.

American Advisors Group v. Robert Marriner Jr. et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Alexis Jennings et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Louis Saulsberry et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kathleen Thompson et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joseph J. Matteo et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Eunice Davis et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Terri R. Cappitte et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lori A. Lamb et al, foreclosure.

Michael G. Marinecz et al v. West End Investment Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Brianna Sanders et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James S. Robinson et al, foreclosure; judgment etnered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ira Strohmeyer Jr., foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Youngstown Aluminum Products Inc. et al, foreclosure; judgment etnered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jennifer E. Hill et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Michael Cox et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Marita Angulo-Emmert et al, judgment entered.

Huntington National Bank v. Dana A. Landis et al, judgment entered.

Dorothy Drake v. Sam’s Club et al, order of magistrate.

Todd A. Clegg v. Austin M. Seifert et al, order of magistrate.

Susan Palmer et al v. Douglas Bush et al, order of magistrate.

Kenneth Blair v. Edward Smith, order of magistrate.