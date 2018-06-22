WORLD DIGEST || Conservative voice Krauthammer dies

Conservative voice Krauthammer dies

NEW YORK

Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and pundit who helped shape and occasionally dissented from the conservative movement as he evolved from “Great Society” Democrat to Iraq War cheerleader to denouncer of Donald Trump, died Thursday. He was 68.

His death was announced by two organizations that were longtime employers, Fox News Channel and The Washington Post.

Krauthammer had said publicly a year ago he was being treated for a cancerous tumor in his abdomen and earlier this month revealed that he likely had just weeks to live.

Trump's UK itinerary may include the queen

LONDON

An official at the U.S. Embassy in London says he thinks President Donald Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth II during his visit to Britain next month.

Deputy Chief of Mission Lew Lukens told reporters Thursday that planning for the July trip was delayed by Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last week.

Lukens says Trump's itinerary includes meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May. He said he believes Trump also will have an engagement with the queen,"but we don't have any details at this point."

Lukens' spoke during a presentation of a documentary by Britain's Channel 4, "Inside the American Embassy." The film shows U.S. diplomats discussing Trump making a pomp-filled U.K. visit next year, just weeks after Britain leaves the European Union.

Koko the gorilla dies in her sleep at age 46

SAN FRANCISCO

Koko the gorilla, whose remarkable sign-language ability and motherly attachment to pet cats helped change the world’s views about the intelligence of animals and their capacity for empathy, has died at 46.

Koko was taught sign language from an early age as a scientific test subject and eventually learned more than 1,000 words, a vocabulary similar to that of a human toddler.

She became a celebrity who played with the likes of William Shatner, Sting, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robin Williams and Mr. Rogers.

The Gorilla Foundation said the 280-pound western lowland gorilla died in her sleep at the foundation’s preserve in California’s Santa Cruz mountains Tuesday.

Water-balloon slingshots top list of unsafe summer toys

BOSTON

A Boston-based consumer watchdog group has warned of the dangers to children of water balloon slingshots, lawn darts and other summer toys.

Those playthings top a list of 10 questionable toys issued Thursday by World Against Toys Causing Harm, better known by its acronym, W.A.T.C.H.

Others include low-riding wheeled toys; swimming pools; all-terrain vehicles; toys with small parts; baby pools and garden buckets; backyard water slides; high-powered water guns; and bounce houses and backyard trampolines.

The group says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer. It says many of those accidents are preventable.

Last summer, the organization singled out fidget spinners' those popular plastic and metal toys that users spin around a finger — saying they pose a choking hazard.

Associated Press