BREAKING: Ohio Supreme Court denies motion to dismiss suspension of Yavorcik’s law license

BIRTHS


June 22, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Adam and Tiffany Lesnansky, Youngstown, boy, June 8.

Teresa Spellman and Jonathan Stockman, Youngstown, girl, June 20.

Trey and Sally Phillips-Soares, Youngstown, boy, June 20.

Kayla Chuck, Lisbon, boy, June 20.

Tracy M. Dawson and David Sheppard, Sharon, Pa., boy, June 20.

Patrick and Andrea Reed, Youngstown, girl, June 20.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Patrick and Rachel Gannon, Warren, boy, June 18.

John and Betty Detweiler, Middlefield, girl, June 19.

Jaycee Jaglowitz, Warren, girl, June 19.

Sabrina Nicholson, Warren, girl, June 19.

More like this from vindy.com

  • March 22, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • April 21, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • June 20, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • May 10, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • January 23, 2018 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Leetonia


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$369900