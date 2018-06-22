BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Adam and Tiffany Lesnansky, Youngstown, boy, June 8.
Teresa Spellman and Jonathan Stockman, Youngstown, girl, June 20.
Trey and Sally Phillips-Soares, Youngstown, boy, June 20.
Kayla Chuck, Lisbon, boy, June 20.
Tracy M. Dawson and David Sheppard, Sharon, Pa., boy, June 20.
Patrick and Andrea Reed, Youngstown, girl, June 20.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Patrick and Rachel Gannon, Warren, boy, June 18.
John and Betty Detweiler, Middlefield, girl, June 19.
Jaycee Jaglowitz, Warren, girl, June 19.
Sabrina Nicholson, Warren, girl, June 19.
