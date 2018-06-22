Aqua Ohio tells Struthers no threat after monitoring failure

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Some Struthers residents were alarmed Friday after receiving a notice from Aqua Ohio about a water monitoring failure in January, but the company says there’s no threat to public health and that customers shouldn’t be concerned over the water.

The letter, which was included with customers’ water bills, said “the January 2018 source water sample for cryptosporidium, E. Coli counts, and turbidity were not monitored in the time frame allowed ... We are required to collect these samples to determine if additional treatment of our source water is necessary. Although this incident was not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we did to correct this situation.”

