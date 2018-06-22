Aqua Ohio tells Struthers no threat after monitoring failure
Staff report
STRUTHERS
Some Struthers residents were alarmed Friday after receiving a notice from Aqua Ohio about a water monitoring failure in January, but the company says there’s no threat to public health and that customers shouldn’t be concerned over the water.
The letter, which was included with customers’ water bills, said “the January 2018 source water sample for cryptosporidium, E. Coli counts, and turbidity were not monitored in the time frame allowed ... We are required to collect these samples to determine if additional treatment of our source water is necessary. Although this incident was not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we did to correct this situation.”
Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 22, 2018 4:01 p.m.
Struthers residents get Aqua Ohio water notice, but shouldn’t worry
- May 19, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Misprinted number leads Aqua Ohio customers to adult phone line
- December 16, 2017 12:10 a.m.
Aqua interested in Youngstown's system
- December 22, 2017 12:01 a.m.
Campbell explores water supply options with public
- March 15, 2017 12:10 a.m.
OEPA: Sebring had second water problem after lead crisis, this time disinfectant byproduct
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.