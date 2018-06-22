Agenda Saturday
Agenda Saturday
Brookfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., neighborhood meeting, Valley View Development, Lee Road.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 20, 2018 midnight
Agenda Saturday
- August 4, 2017 midnight
Agenda Saturday
- June 8, 2018 midnight
Agenda Saturday
- March 1, 2018 midnight
Agenda Friday
- April 12, 2018 midnight
Agenda Friday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.