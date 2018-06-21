YGDNA nurses voice displeasure with new Northside owners

YOUNGSTOWN — Several nurses at Northside Regional Medical Center showed up at today’s meeting of the Mahoning County commissioners to voice their displeasure with positions taken by the hospital’s new owner in contract negotiations.

The Boston-based Steward Health Care has pushed to remove nurses voices in dictating patient care, the speakers said.

“We don’t want to put Boston profits over Youngstown patients,” said Marcia Schiffauer, a nurse at Northside.

Nurses also said Steward seeks to operate a “skeleton crew” at the hospital.

The nurses asked the commissioners to adopt a resolution in support of the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association, which the commissioners agreed to do at a future meeting.

Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti applauded the message of the nurses.

“I’ve not heard one thing about money,” she said. “I’ve heard about patient care.”

The union’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the month.