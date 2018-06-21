Woman indicted in wrong-way fatal accident on 711

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a woman accused of causing a wrong-way accident that killed two of her children and a brother and also a couple for a homicide on the North Side.

Kanosha Bason, 25, of Warren, was indicted on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in a Feb. 22 crash on state Route 711 that killed her children Noreyion Bason, 7 and Nialaisha Bason, 5, and her 32-year-old brother Cedrick Lyons, 32.

Reports said Bason was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Gypsy Lane exit ramp when she collided with the truck. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

Indicted on a charge of aggravated murder in the June 10 shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, at her Goleta Avenue home was Jesse Williams, 51, of Youngstown. Facing a charge of complicity to aggravated murder is Rebecca Perez, 46.

Police said Dent was killed after answering a knock on her door about 1:30 p.m. June 10. Williams was at the home looking for Dent’s son, who he had gotten into a fight with the night before, police said.